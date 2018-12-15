Weather forecast for Dec 16: As Cyclone 'Phethai' nears, rainy days ahead for Andhra, Telangana

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 15: The deep depression in Bay of Bengal has rather moved slowly northwestwards and has only covered 150 kms in 24 hours. As per the timeline, the probable cyclone is likely to cross the coast somewhere between Ongole and Kakinada by the late afternoon of December 17. The Cyclone phethai may make landfall around Andhra Pradesh on Monday night and turn northeastward due to upper-level strong easterly winds. It will then weaken over eastern India. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai on December 16.

Bengaluru:

The Deep Depression is still over Southwest Bay and adjoining Sri Lanka coast. The system is moving fast and is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm shortly while moving in north- northwesterly direction towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. As per Skymet Weather, Moderate to isolated heavy rain and thundershower is expected over North-coastal Andhra Pradesh, and South Odisha. Strong gusty winds may reach speeds of 60-70 km per hour. However, Bengalureans may witness cloudy and pleasant weather.

Delhi:

After much delay, the winters have already arrived over the plains of the northern part of India. In the Delhi, the temperature dropped by three degrees during the last two days. In Delhi on Saturday, the minimum and maximum temperature was hovering at 9 Degree Celsius and 22 Degree Celsius. In Haryana's Hisar too, the night temperature was 6.3 degree Celsius. In the majority of the northern states the temperature has reached in single digits. According to Skymet Weather, during next 24 hours, Light to moderate fog is present in parts of Northwest India including Delhi. Mist and haze will prevail in rest parts of the country over many places.

Chennai:

A trough is presently extending from south of Lakshadweep towards the equator. Due to this, light rain and thundershower activity is expected to continue at a few places over southern parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and many places over Lakshadweep Islands. As per Skymet weather, the state of Tamil Nadu will continue to witness windy conditions along the coast. Extreme north Chennai, Tiruvannamalai and Puducherry may receive light rain and thundershower with isolated moderate spells and strong gusty winds during the next 24 hours. As the Cyclonic Storm is moving closer to the coastline, the coastal regions will experience moderate to strong winds. Central parts of Tamil Nadu will however continue with dry weather.

Hyderabad:

As a system is approaching over Andhra Pradesh coast and Tamil Nadu, the wind speed will increase significantly along the coast and sea conditions are expected to be rough to very rough. As per Skymet weather, the coastline of North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh is going to be lashed with strong squally gusty winds from December 16 onward accompanied with heavy to very heavy rains much before the landfall, I.e. on December 16 itself. Light rain and thundershower will occur over North Tamil Nadu, Eastern parts of Telangana, most parts of Andhra Pradesh, rest parts of Odisha, East Chhattisgarh, South Jharkhand and adjoining West Bengal.