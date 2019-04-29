Weather forecast: Cyclone Fani to intensify into severe storm in next 24 hours, may hit Odisha

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 29: Cyclonic storm Fani is likely to become very severe cyclone in the next 24 hours and thereafter into an extremely severe cyclone in subsequent 24 hours. It would continue to move northwestwards. Now, let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir on April 30.

Bengaluru:

Rains will increase over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka as well as Andaman and Nicobar Islands. According to The Weather Channel, Bengaluru skies will remain generally cloudy. These changes are due to Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Fani' which will intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by tonight or early morning tomorrow and move in West/Northwest directions towards Tamil Nadu coast. However, Bengalureans would witness mostly sunny weather with patchy clouds. The maximum temperature will be hovering around 34 degree Celsius.

Delhi:

A feeble Western Disturbance is likely to approach during the next 24 hours over North Himalayan region. Also, an induced Cyclonic Circulation would form over Central Pakistan and adjoining West Rajasthan in the lower levels. As per Skymet weather, Delhi will continue with very hot weather conditions. Morning will be comfortable with light dust and haze around. As the day progresses, it will be very hot and uneasy. Very light winds would prevail during the day.

Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir:

At present, a fresh Western Disturbance is seen over North Pakistan and adjoining parts of Jammu and Kashmir. In the wake of this weather system, rain and thundershower activities are likely to commence over parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh tomorrow onward. As per Skymet weather, from April 30 to May 2, good spell of rain and thundershower activities along with isolated snowfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Odisha:

Cyclone Fani has had a long journey so far, but there not has been any clarification on its track. Initially weather models had been indicating that system might hit North Coastal Tamil Nadu. As per Skymet weather, there are now bright chances that Fani might re-curve north-northeast and cross Odisha and adjoining North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Fani is already showing characteristics of a severe cyclone and is likely to intensify into very severe cyclone in the next 24 hours. It would further gain more strength and become extremely severe cyclone in subsequent 24 hours.