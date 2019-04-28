Weather forecast: Cyclone Fani to become 'severe', TN coast including Chennai may see some rains

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 27: The cyclone Fani is likely to become ' severe' during the next 24 hours and become 'very severe' around April 30. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Gujarat and Chennai on April 28.

Bengaluru:

Cyclone Fani is the maiden tropical storm of 2019 for Indian seas that made an appearance. In the last 24 hours, the garden city witnessed, partly cloudy sky in and around the city for the day. However, the residents of Bengaluru will witness cloudy weather on April 28. These changes are due a deep Depression that lies over equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal, about 1215 km southeast of Chennai. This system would be moving northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast and later intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 to 18 hours. This system will further intensify into a severe Cyclonic Storm. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be hovering around 36 degree Celsius.

Delhi:

Dry weather condition is prevailing in entire NCR region since April 18. According to Skymet Weather, sky will remain almost clear with bright sunshine. Heat wave conditions will also be experienced in Delhi-NCR over the next few days. The pollution levels have also increased in Delhi due to mild dust-storm activities which occurred over parts of Rajasthan due to southwesterly winds blowing over the region. The pollution levels are likely to remain high (particularly the PM 10) as the dust particles have increased.

Himachal Pradesh and Jammu an Kashmir:

During the pre-Monsoon season, there are two pockets that contribute the most to the overall percentage of rainfall in the country, one is the hills of North India, other is the northeastern part of the country. The month of March receives more pre-Monsoon rain in comparison to April. As per Skymet weather, the weather activity is likely to become more widespread between April 30 and May 1. Similar conditions are going to prevail in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. But its intensity and spread will be more over Jammu and Kashmir.

Chennai:

Chennai has been battling hot and humid days for the last many days. While interior parts of Tamil Nadu have seen some good amount of rainfall, but pre-Monsoon weather activities have been escaping Chennai. The maximum the city has seen is some handful thundershowers that too on outskirts. However, potential Cyclone Fani brewing in Bay of Bengal has given some hopes to the state capital. According to Skymet Weather, for the next three days weather is likely to remain dry and humid across Tamil Nadu. As the system would come closer to the Tamil Nadu coast, we would see rains returning to Coastal Tamil Nadu including Chennai. There has been lots of uncertainty hovering around the track of the likely tropical storm Fani.

