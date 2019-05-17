Weather forecast: Bengaluru rains to continue for the next 24 hours

  • search
    New Delhi, May 17: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 18.

    Bengaluru:

    Since May 4, the city of Bengaluru has been receiving on and off rain and thundershower activities. In fact, many districts of Karnataka particularly the region of South Interior Karnataka is receiving pre-Monsoon activities. As per Skymet weather, on and off rains will keep affecting Bengaluru and Karnataka until the onset of Monsoon. In fact, the pre-monsoon activities usually increase during the fag end of May when Monsoon is about to set in over Kerala. Before the onset of Monsoon over Kerala, rain activities increases significantly over South Kerala and Karnataka.

    Weather forecast: Delhi rains to take backseat after 24 hours

    Delhi:

    Today the day started off in Delhi-NCR with pleasant weather in terms of light rain here and there. Many suburbs like Noida recorded some morning showers. As per Skymet weather agency, these on and off activity in the form of rain and thundershower is expected to continue for at least another 24 hours after which the present Western Disturbance will soon move away with its induced Cyclonic Circulation also dissipating. Dry weather thereafter may persist for at least four to five days, and temperatures may settle at around 40 degrees by May 20 and 21.

    Rajasthan:

    Pre Monsoon activities have been continuing over the state of Rajasthan for the past many days. Now, these on and off Pre Monsoon activities will continue today as well. However, by tomorrow, the weather over most of Rajasthan will become dry and only isolated pockets will see some Pre Monsoon characteristics. As per Skymet weather, another spell of rain is likely to commence on May 20 and 21, due to the approach of a Western Disturbance.

    Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand:

    The Western Disturbance that has approached Jammu and Kashmir will continue to give good rain and thundershower activities over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. There are also bright chances of snowfall in the upper reaches of these states. As per Skymet weather, the intensity of ongoing activities over all the hilly states will be light to moderate. Chances of very heavy rain and thundershower are completely ruled out. However, isolated pockets may receive some intense showers leading to landslides. By May 22, the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also start receiving rains.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    weather forecast bengaluru rains indian meteorological department

    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 16:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2019
