Weather Forecast April 17: Light to moderate rains likely in Delhi-NCR

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 16: On April 18, second phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in a total of 97 constituencies spread across 13 states. Now, let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, Puducherry and Uttarakhand on April 17 as the month of April lies in the summer season, heat is on peak over most parts of the country.

Bengaluru:

Weather over Karnataka will remain almost dry and hot with isolated rains in parts of South Interior Karnataka. Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkaballapur and Kolar are among the constituencies which will observe maximums near 34˚C. The maximum temprature in Bengaluru on April 17 is likely to hover around 36 degrees, which is hot considering the moderate climate whicch is generally expected in the city. The minimum could be around 232 degrees celsius. Mostly sunny weather is expected during parts of the day. However, towards the third week of this month, the maximums is expected to reach around 39˚C bringing no respite from heat for the residents.

Delhi:

After witnessing the season's hottest day with maximum temperature at 40.0˚C, as predicted by Skymet Weather, many parts of Delhi and NCR received dust storm activity followed by light rain and strong winds of about 50 kmph during the last night hours around 2:00 AM on April 16. As per Skymet weather, light to moderate dust storm and thundershowers with isolated squall will occur over Central, East, New Delhi, North, North East, North West, Shahdara, South, South East, South West and West Delhi districts of Delhi during next 24 hours. In the wake of rains, day temperatures of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad will drop significantly and settle between 32˚C to 34˚C.

Mumbai:

Places like Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and Solapur are situated in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha region, are expected to reel under heat wave like condition with maximum temperatures exceeding 40˚C. The city of Mumbai has been seeing dry weather conditions for the past few months. On Apr 14, Mumbai was in for some respite over the weekend since the city and its suburbs received rainfall. These activities can be accompanied with squally winds and lightning strikes as well.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand:

The Western Disturbance which was over Jammu and Kashmir is now lying over parts of North Pakistan and its adjoining areas. Its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over North Rajasthan and its adjoining areas. As per Skymet weather, all the three hill states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand would be witnessing the activities simultaneously, wherein the upper reaches might get to see snowfall as well. With snowfall, rain and thundershower activities in the offing, the temperature in the region will plummet further.

Puducherry:

Being a coastal region, weather over Puducherry will remain hot and humid. As per Skymet weather, almost all the places in India will be observing normal weather conditions without much disruption. People willing to vote should be able to go and vote for the nation and their beloved parties without any worries. Counting of votes will take place on 23 May.