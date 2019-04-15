Weather Forecast April 16: Dip in mercury may bring relief from scorching heat in Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 15: India Meteorological Department has released its Monsoon Forecast to be near normal at 96 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of ± 5%. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Jamshedpur on April 16.

Bengaluru:

The maximum temprature in Bengaluru on April 16 is likelt to hover around 36 degrees, which is hot considering the moderate climate whixch is generally expected in the city. The minimum could be around 22 degrees celsius. Hazy sunshine and moderate clouds during parts of the day can be expected. However, towards the middle of this week, some drizzling is expected which would bring respite from heat in city.

Delhi:

Today, Delhi witnessed it's first highest for this season both at Palam and Safdarjung Observatories. As per Skymet weather, in the wake of weather systems significant fall in mercury would be witnessed in the coming two days. It is expected that the temperatures can dip by four to five degrees and would settle somewhere around 32˚C to 34˚C.

Mumbai:

The city of Mumbai has been seeing dry weather conditions for the past few months. Mumbai rains have been a much awaited event, especially during this time of the year when the city is battling extreme hot and sultry weather conditions. During last 24 hours also, isolated parts of Mumbai and suburbs have received scattered rain and thundershower activities. These activities can be accompanied with squally winds and lightning strikes as well. However, apart from Mumbai, other parts of Maharashtra would witness rain and thundershowers with much more intensity.

Kolkata and Jamshedpur:

Slowly and steadily another spell of pre-Monsoon rains are coming back towards East India. In last two days, activity has been on a lower side and was witnessed in isolated pockets only. Places like Bankura, Malda, Berhampore in Gangetic West Bengal and Ranchi and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, and Purnia and Supaul in Bihar have witnessed isolated weather activities over a period of last two days. As per Skymet weather, all the three states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal would witness isloated showers simultaneously on April 18 and 19.