Wearing 16 Kg of Gold, Golden Baba is back to Kanwar Yatra

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 29: Known for wearing heavy gold jewellery on his Kanwar Yatras, the 'Golden Baba' Sudhir Makkar is back this year. He will be completing his 26th Kanwar Yatra this year but wearing lesser quantity of golden jewelry.

The Golden baba is usually known for wearing at least 20 kg gold for his Kanwar Yatras, but this year the quantity is less. He is wearing 14 kg of gold ornaments this year for which he has cited his poor health as a reason.

However, even though the quantity of gold jewelry worn by Golden baba has decreased this year but that does not mean that he has stopped receiving attention from the police and public.

Apart from his fetish for gold, what makes the 'Golden Baba' special is his gold chains and other ornaments which he wears and likes to flaunts while riding SUVs as part of his long cavalcade which passes through Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The gold chains, rings and necklaces worn by the baba while riding the expensive SUVs have always been a point of attraction for the pilgrims joining the procession.

Besides a police cover, Golden Baba also has a group of bodyguards and disciples to keep guard during the entire Kanwar yatra route.

Golden Baba, who lives in a luxurious flat at a high rise in Indirapuram, said he had shut down his businesses and rented out all his properties.