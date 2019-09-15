Wear ‘long kurtis’ for good marriage proposals, Hyderabad college bans shorts

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Hyderabad, Sep 15: One of Hyderabad's most reputed colleges, St Francis College for women, has issued a new dress code for its students by banning shorts, sleeveless or other similar dresses instead asked them to wear 'long kurtis' on the campus.

The new rule came into effect from August 1. As per the new rule, students who didn't follow the dress code were not allowed to attend classes.

A group of students have captured the video of dress code implementation and termed the diktat as regressive, backward and outdated.

"At a time when we are talking about women empowerment, such a diktat is against the entire campaign," a student can be heard in the video as saying.

Meanwhile, a former student, Zanobia Tumbi in a Facebook post has said that the student representatives were told that "a long Kurti would get us good marriage proposals"

"For many of my friends this college had a sense of simplicity that we all liked, a sense of calm. But ever since that first impression things have only been getting worse. Sr Sandra announced a new dress code change in the middle of the year and her colleagues told our representatives that a long kurti would get us good marriage proposals. They told our representatives that standing up for a cause is blasphemous, raising your voice is blasphemous," she said in her post.

"Things got worse, everyday we were all humiliated for wearing a kurti that was just an inch or less above the knee, we were made to stand outside the college, loosing out on classes and tests. things did not stop there, the college went ahead and hired female security guards in the pretext of security, these female guards were checking the length of our Kurtis, they went ahead and pulled girls by their id cards and even pulled their Kurtis," she added.

The college also hired female security guards to check the length of the Kurtis, India Today reported.