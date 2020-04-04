Wear homemade face coverings in public says govt in latest advisory

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 04: The government on Saturday issued an advisory urging people to use homemade protective covers for face and mouth to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The government also stressed on the need for social distancing and proper hygiene to fight the virus.

Here is a look at what the advisory has to say.

Certain countries have claimed benefits of homemade face cover for the general public.

Such homemade face cover is a good method for maintaining personal hygiene.

Such usage certainly will help in maintaining overall hygienic health conditions.

It is suggested that such people who are not suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their house.

This will help in protecting the community at large.

This face cover is not recommended for either health workers or those working with or in contact with COVID 19 patients or are patients themselves.

It is advised that two sets of such face covers be made so that one can be washed while the other is used.

Such face covers should also not be thrown anywhere but kept safely, washed properly with soap and hot water and dried properly before they are used.

These face covers could be made out of clean cloth available at home, which needs to be thoroughly cleaned and washed before a face cover is stitched/made.

The face cover should be prepared in such a manner that it can cover the mouth and nose completely and can be tied over the face easily.

There must not be a sharing of face covers and a face cover must be used by only one individual.

In a family of several members, each member should have a separate face cover.