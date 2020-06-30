Wear face masks and ensure social distancing, says PM Modi to the nation

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday began to address the nation at 4 pm. PM Modi's address comes just a day before as India gears up to enter Unlock 2.0 as coronavirus crisis deepens in the country.

Addressing the nation PM Modi said that it is a season now for fever and cold. In such a situation, he urged all to take care of themselves. Do not let your guard down, the pandemic is not yet over.

Key takeaways from PM Modi's address to nation on June 30

"During this fight against the pandemic we have provided free food. Scores of needy families across the country have been provided for," the Prime Minister said.

"During the rainy season, there is a lot of work in the agriculture sector. Moreover there are a lot of festivals coming up. The cost will go up, the PM said. PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will remain in force till November. Crores will get free food,"PM Modi added.

In the past three months, the Centre had deposited Rs 31 crore directly into the jan dhan accounts of 20 crore poor families. Rs 18,000 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers.

Mann ki Baat Highlights: 'Those eyeing Indian territory, our jawans have given befitting reply'

PM Modi concluded his address by urging all the Indians to look after themselves and wear a mask or face cover and ensure social distancing.

Earlier, PM Modi talked about the issue in his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat where he said that Indian soldiers had given a befitting reply to those who coveted Indian territory.

This was PM Modi's sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic.