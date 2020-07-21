Weapons originating from China: India seeks probe findings from Thailand, Myanmar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 21: India has asked Thailand and Myanmar to share the details of a probe in which illegal arms originating from China were seized.

It may be recalled that the Royal Thai Army had intercepted a big consignment of illegal arms and ammunition. The ammunition having its origin in China was smuggled into Myanmar.

New Delhi's envoy to Bangkok, Suchitra Durai held a meeting with Unsit Sampuntharat, governor of the Tok province of Thailand. Local police and immigration officials too were present at the meeting. India is keen to find out about the renewed flow of illegal weapons that originate from China.

Did Myanmar refer to China as foreign power supplying arms to terror groups?

These weapons make their way through South-East Asia and end up in India. The findings of the probe would help India ascertain whether the insurgents in the north-east region are receiving arms from China.

The Royal Thai Army had intercepted weapons which included 33 M16 and AK47 rifles, M79 grenade launchers and machine guns. Two Thai and six Myanmar nations were arrested. Officials tell OneIndia that there have been various instances in the past where arms from China have been supplied to the insurgent groups. The probe findings by the Thai and Myanmar officials will help us understand this modus operandi further and hence we have sought the details, the officer also said.