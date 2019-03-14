Weak Modi is scared of Xi: Rahul taunts PM over Masood Azhar

New Delhi, Mar 14: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a vield attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after China again blocked the UNSC resolution designating JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist saying the PM is scared of his Chinese counterpart.

He also alleges that Narendra Modi doesn't say a word when China acts against India.

Gandhi tweeted this morning: "Weak Modi is scared of Xi. Not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India. NaMo's China Diplomacy: 1. Swing with Xi in Gujarat 2. Hug Xi in Delhi 3. Bow to Xi in China," Gandhi tweeted accusing the PM of failed outreaches to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The statement cames after China on Wednesday put a technical hold on a proposal in the UN Security Council to ban JeM Chief Masood Azhar following the Pulwama terror attack.

This was the fourth time in a decade that China, a strategic ally of Pakistan, came to the rescue of Masood Azhar, whose terror organisation was banned by the UN.

A veto-wielding member of the UN Security Council, China made a last-minute objection yesterday to the resolution that was backed by an unprecedented number of countries. Sources said the figure went into "double digits".

Azhar's JeM recently claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attacked leading to the Indian Air Force attacking and destroying its terror bases in Pakistan's Balakot in unprecedented cross-border strikes, the first after 1971.

The Pulwama attack had killed 40 CRPF jawans marking a shift in the Indian policy of strategic restraint in the face of Pakistan-sponsored terror.