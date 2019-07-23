  • search
    Weak foreign ministry denial won't do, PM must answer: Rahul Gandhi on Kashmir mediation row

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, July 23: Amid massive controversy over United States President Donald Trump' claim on Kashmir mediation, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Modi government saying that a 'meek denial' from the Foreign Ministry on the matter will not suffice.

    Weak foreign ministry denial wont do, PM must answer: Rahul Gandhi on Kashmir mediation row
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    Taking to twitter Rahul wrote, "President Trump says PM Modi asked him to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir. If true, PM Modi has betrayed India's interests & 1972 Shimla Agreement."

    PM Modi did not any request on Kashmir mediation to Trump: Jaishankar tells parliament

    "A weak Foreign Ministry denial won't do. PM must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him," he added.

    US President Donald Trump's claim that he was asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mediate the Kashmir conflict with Pakistan has triggered a political storm in India.

    Opposition leaders are asking Modi for a clarification on the statement, even as the US walked back on it.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 13:18 [IST]
