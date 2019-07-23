Weak foreign ministry denial won't do, PM must answer: Rahul Gandhi on Kashmir mediation row

New Delhi, July 23: Amid massive controversy over United States President Donald Trump' claim on Kashmir mediation, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Modi government saying that a 'meek denial' from the Foreign Ministry on the matter will not suffice.

Taking to twitter Rahul wrote, "President Trump says PM Modi asked him to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir. If true, PM Modi has betrayed India's interests & 1972 Shimla Agreement."

"A weak Foreign Ministry denial won't do. PM must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him," he added.

US President Donald Trump's claim that he was asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mediate the Kashmir conflict with Pakistan has triggered a political storm in India.

Opposition leaders are asking Modi for a clarification on the statement, even as the US walked back on it.