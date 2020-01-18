We worship minor girls as goddesses: Delhi court holds two guilty in 2013 Gudiya rape case

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 18: Two men accused of kidnapping and brutally raping a five-year-old girl in Delhi in 2013 have been found guilty by a Delhi court. The quantum of punishment will be announced on January 30.

"In our society, minor girls are worshipped as goddess," Delhi court said while convicting the two accused.

"In our society the minor girls are worshipped as goddess on certain occasions but in the present case the victim child had experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality," the court said.

In April 2013, the minor girl was gangraped and brutalised by two men, Manoj Shah and Pradeep. The case, which happened few months after the Nirbhaya case, came to be known as Gudiya rape case. The assault left the girl, now 9-years-old, with a perineal tear and had to undergo six surgeries.