  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    We worship minor girls as goddesses: Delhi court holds two guilty in 2013 Gudiya rape case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 18: Two men accused of kidnapping and brutally raping a five-year-old girl in Delhi in 2013 have been found guilty by a Delhi court. The quantum of punishment will be announced on January 30.

    We worship minor girls as goddesses: Delhi court holds two guilty in 2013 Gudiya rape case

    "In our society the minor girls are worshipped as goddess on certain occasions but in the present case the victim child had experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality," the court said while convicting the two accused.

    Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for step daughter’s rape

    "Collective conscience of the society shaken. In our society, minor girls are worshipped as goddess," the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court said.

    In April 2013, the minor girl was gangraped and brutalised by two men, Manoj Shah and Pradeep. The accused shoved objects in the victim's private parts and abandoned her in Shah's room believing she was dead. The incident had happened four months after the Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case in December 2012.

    Shah and Kumar were arrested by Delhi police separately from Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga in Bihar respectively in 2013. The charge sheet was filed on May 24 that year and charges were framed by the court on July 11.

    More DELHI COURT News

    Read more about:

    delhi court accused raping guilty

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue