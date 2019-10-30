  • search
    We won’t interfere in India’s politics, don’t want Kashmir to be Afghanistan, says EU

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 30: A day ahead of the formal bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, the unofficial delegation of 23 European Union MPs, touring Kashmir said that they don't intend to meddle in India's politics.

    The delegation also highlighted terrorism as the major factor for instability in Kashmir which is accounting for the lives of innocent people in the Valley as several questions have been raised over allowing the 23-member delegation to Kashmir valley where national leaders are barred to visit.

    "EU is concerned about terrorism everywhere. We are here to understand your problems," a member of the delegation said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

    Members of European Union Parliamentary delegation during a boat ride at Dal Lake in Srinagar.PTI Photo
    Members of European Union Parliamentary delegation during a boat ride at Dal Lake in Srinagar.PTI Photo

    "We, the international delegation, fully support India in its efforts for lasting peace and end of terror... We thank the Indian government and the local administration for their warm hospitality," one of the MPs said, as quoted by NDTV.

    European Union MPs visit to Kashmir: Here is the list of delegations

    The MPs also said that they do not want Kashmir to become another Afghanistan. "Terrorism in Kashmir is not only the matter of India but also for the international community. We do not want Kashmir to become another Afghanistan," he said.

    The visit coincided with the terror attack in Kulgam in which five labourers from West Bengal were killed. The MPs regretted the attack, reports said.

    On the first day of their tour, the Parliamentarians met Srinagar residents, houseboat owners, traders and state government officials, who apprised them of the developmental work in the Valley, post the revocation of Article 370. They then took a tour around Dal Lake and visited the Indian Army headquarters in Srinagar.

    PTI reported that the boating took place near the Centaur Hotel, where more than 30 politicians and activists have been under detention since August 5.

    "I have seen how terrorism can destroy a place, harm a country...last month I was in Syria and I saw the destruction terrorism can cause... and we do not want Kashmir to end up like that," said one EU MP.

    Meanwhile, the Opposition had called it a "conducted tour" and lamented that the Indian MPs were not allowed to visit the Valley. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said he does not have any objection to the European Union leaders' delegation visiting Jammu and Kashmir. "What I object to, is that the MPs of this country are not being allowed to go to Jammu and Kashmir."

    jammu and kashmir terrorism kashmir valley european union

