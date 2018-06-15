‘We will uphold your principle of telling truth’: Rising Kashmir’s tribute to Shujaat Bukhari

Srinagar, June 15: The front page of Srinagar-based English daily, Rising Kashmir, on Friday, with a picture of its slain editor Shujaat Bukhari, who was assassinated on Thursday evening in the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir, speaks volumes about the deep anguish felt by the journalism fraternity in the Valley, in particular, and in the country in general over the loss.

Below the picture, the English daily carried the message: "25 February 1968--14 June 2018 You left all too sudden but you will always be our leading light with your professional conviction and exemplary courage. We won't be cowed down by the cowards who snatched you from us. We will uphold your principle of telling the truth howsoever unpleasant it may be...Rest in Peace!"

The message in the daily is what the 50-year-old deceased editor always stood for. He was one of the rarest, righteous and fearless voices of journalism the nation had and unfortunately he was silenced after unidentified gunmen in a motorbike shot and killed him.

He was killed on the eve of Eid al-Fitr and Bukhari was attacked when he was leaving his office to break his Ramazan fast on Thursday evening. Along with the editor, two of his security personnel were also killed in the attack.

While the police are yet to uncertain the hands behind the killings, journalists in Kashmir spoke about the constant threat to their lives while delivering their duties in the terror-ravaged state. From journalists to politicians, almost everyone mourned the death of the veteran journalist who had never shied away from speaking the truth and ended up offending almost every stakeholder in the state.

From politicians, diplomats, government authorities, army personnel, policemen, separatists to terrorists, Bukhari had criticised everyone to uphold the tenets of journalism. He was also one who always spoke about bringing peace in the Valley even when no sides subscribed to it because of the regular terror attacks and constant battles between security personnel and terrorists in the state.

In 2006 he was abducted by unknown gunmen but he managed to escape them. Before starting Rising Kashmir, Bukhari was The Hindu's correspondent in Srinagar from 1997 to 2012 and a contributor to the Frontline magazine.

Here at OneIndia, we mourn Bukhari's demise and pay our condolences to the family and friends of the slain journalist.

