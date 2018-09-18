  • search

We will pay Rs 20 lakh if a BJP leader agrees to get gangraped by 10 people: AAP's Naveen Jaihind

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 18: In an attempt to corner the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government over Rewari gangrape, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Naveen Jaihind ended up making a highly controversial remark.

    While condemning the Haryana Government for Rs 2 lakh compensation offered to victim's family, Jaihind said that he will give Rs 20 lakh if a BJP leader agrees to get raped by 10 people.

    AAPs Haryana chief Naveen Jaihind
    AAP's Haryana chief Naveen Jaihind

    "Rs 2 lakh rupay izzat hai kya ek ladki ki? Mukhyamantri sahab sharam karo. BJP ka koi neta 10 logon se kukaram karvay, 20 lakh rupay hum denge unko. Izaat ki koi keemat hoti hai kya? (Is Rs 2 lakh the price of honor, Shame on you Chief Minister. If a BJP leader gets raped by 10 people, then we will pay Rs 20 lakh. Is there a price of honour)," Jaihind told ANI.

    "Women are being raped daily in Haryana. There is rule of Kauravas here and the Chief Minister is sleeping like Dhritrastra," he added.

    Jaihind is one of the founding members of AAP and shares a close connection with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Jaihind is AAP's Haryana unit president.

    The 19-year-old woman, a board exam topper hailing from Rewari, was abducted from a bus stop in Kanina town of Mahendragarh district on Wednesday (Sep 12) when she was on her way to a coaching class. She was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a room adjoining a tubewell in an agricultural field.

    [Rewari gangrape: One of the prime accused arrested, two still at large]

    One of the three main accused, Nishu Phogat, was arrested on Sep 16 while the other two accused - army man Pankaj and Manish - are still on the run.

    The victim's family has alleged that the police failed to take prompt action on their complaint and delayed action by citing jurisdictional issues between their units in Rewari and Mahendragarh districts.

    [Rewari gang-rape case: Police releases pictures of 3 accused]

    The Congress on Monday demanded imposition of President's Rule in the state, alleging that the BJP-led government had utterly failed to tackle the law-and-order situation.

    Read more about:

    haryana rewari gangrape controversy

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 17:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue