We will pay Rs 20 lakh if a BJP leader agrees to get gangraped by 10 people: AAP's Naveen Jaihind

New Delhi, Sep 18: In an attempt to corner the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government over Rewari gangrape, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Naveen Jaihind ended up making a highly controversial remark.

While condemning the Haryana Government for Rs 2 lakh compensation offered to victim's family, Jaihind said that he will give Rs 20 lakh if a BJP leader agrees to get raped by 10 people.

"Rs 2 lakh rupay izzat hai kya ek ladki ki? Mukhyamantri sahab sharam karo. BJP ka koi neta 10 logon se kukaram karvay, 20 lakh rupay hum denge unko. Izaat ki koi keemat hoti hai kya? (Is Rs 2 lakh the price of honor, Shame on you Chief Minister. If a BJP leader gets raped by 10 people, then we will pay Rs 20 lakh. Is there a price of honour)," Jaihind told ANI.

"Women are being raped daily in Haryana. There is rule of Kauravas here and the Chief Minister is sleeping like Dhritrastra," he added.

Jaihind is one of the founding members of AAP and shares a close connection with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Jaihind is AAP's Haryana unit president.

The 19-year-old woman, a board exam topper hailing from Rewari, was abducted from a bus stop in Kanina town of Mahendragarh district on Wednesday (Sep 12) when she was on her way to a coaching class. She was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a room adjoining a tubewell in an agricultural field.

One of the three main accused, Nishu Phogat, was arrested on Sep 16 while the other two accused - army man Pankaj and Manish - are still on the run.

The victim's family has alleged that the police failed to take prompt action on their complaint and delayed action by citing jurisdictional issues between their units in Rewari and Mahendragarh districts.

The Congress on Monday demanded imposition of President's Rule in the state, alleging that the BJP-led government had utterly failed to tackle the law-and-order situation.