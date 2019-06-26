  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'We will do what is in our national interest': Jaishankar to his US counterpart on S-400 deal

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 26: India on Wednesday told the US that it will go by its national interest while dealing with other countries, including with sanctions-hit Russia from whom New Delhi is procuring S 400 missile defence systems.

    This was conveyed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to his American counterpart Mike Pompeo during an extensive bilateral meeting here. In a joint press interaction, Pompeo said India is an important partner of the US and that the bilateral ties were reaching new heights.

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

    While answering a question on the issue of sanctions under the US' Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) which may also impact India's procurement of the S400 systems from Moscow, Jaishankar said India has relationships with several countries.

    Let us realise shared vision and goals, Pompeo tells Modi

    "We have many relationships...they have a history. We will do what is in our national interest and part of that strategic partnership is the ability of each country to comprehend and appreciate the national interest of the other," Jaishankar said.

    Noting that India-US strategic partnership was based on deep and broad convergence, Jaishankar said discussions with Pompeo were held on key issues including energy and trade as well as on the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific region.

    On terrorism, Jaishankar said he expressed appreciation for strong support of the Trump administration. Pompeo, who arrived here Tuesday night, also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the morning and discussed various aspects of the Indo-US relationship.

    Why US will not impose sanctions on India over S-400 deal? Find out from Maj Gen P K Sehgal

    The US Secretary of State's meetings with the Indian leadership are the first high-level interactions between the two countries after the return of the Modi government to power last month. Pompeo's visit comes ahead of a meeting between Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, later this week.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india united states mike pompeo external affairs minister s jaishankar s 400

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 16:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue