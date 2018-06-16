‘We want revenge', says brother of rifleman Aurangzeb who was killed by terrorists

Emotions ran high at the funeral of rifleman Aurangzeb, who was earlier this week abducted and later killed by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. As Aurangzeb's mortal remains were laid to rest, the slain soldier's brother vowed to avenge rifleman's killing. He threatened the government that if the revenge is not taken soon then his family would take the matters into their own hands.

"Whatever has happened in very bad. I want 100 (dead terrorists) in exchange for my brother's life. If you (government) cannot ensure this then tell us, we know how to take revenge. We wait for the government to decide, otherwise, we will take our own stand. I want photo and number of the driver," he said.

A huge crowd gathered as mortal remains of Rifleman Aurangzeb was brought to his native village in Poonch. Locals raise slogans of 'Shaheed Aurangzeb amar rahe' at the last rites ceremony.

Mohd Hanif, the father of rifleman Aurangzeb, said, "Aurangzeb My son has abided by his pledge, he has kept his promise. He sacrificed himself for the nation and came back to me. I request the central and state governments to eliminate militancy."

Haneef has given the government an ultimatum of 72 hours to avenge the killing of his son.

The martyred jawan's body was flown from 92 Base Hospital located at the 15 Corps at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.

Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian. He was a part of Major Rohit Shukla's team that eliminated top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sameer Tiger.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day