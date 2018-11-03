We want foundation stone of Ram Temple to be laid on Dec 6: Sadhvi Prachi

New Delhi, Nov 3: With the RSS having made it clear that the Supreme Court must not delay the Ram Temple case any further, firebrand Right Wing leader Sadhvi Prachi has said "call Hindus to Ayodhya" so that the foundation stone can be laid on December 6. This is an extremely controversial statement as December 6, 1992, was the date when the Babri Masjid was demolished.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday (November 3) warned that Hindus will not shy away from launching a 1992-like mass agitation if a Ram temple was not constructed at Ayodhya soon.

"Ram ji ka mandir banega dhoom dhaam se. 6 Dec ko hi hume shilanyas karna hai. Ayodhya ke andar hindustan ke hinduon ko bulao, Ram Mandir ki ghoshna karo. Kisi ki zarurat nahi. Ram Mandir ban jayega (Lord Ram's temple will be built. We must lay the foundation stone on December 6. Call Hindus from across India to Ayodhya, declare that Ram Temple would be built. Nothing else is needed and Ram Temple will be built)," Prachi said at Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi, as per ANI.

Also Read | Construction of Ram temple to begin in Dec on basis of mutual consensus: Ram Vilas Vedanti

Earlier today, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ram Vilas Vedanti said work towards the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will begin in December this year.

RSS' Bhaiyyaji Joshi yesterday said the government should consider enacting a law or promulgate an ordinance to pave the way for the temple construction. He said that Hindus were feeling "insulted" by the Supreme Court's observation that the issue is not a priority.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had said the appropriate bench will decide the future course of hearing in January next year on the appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.