    We stand by decision on Article 370, CAA: PM Modi in Varanasi

    Varanasi, Feb 16: Amidst continuing protests against the amended citizenship law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government stood by the decision despite all pressure.

    'Be it the decision on Article 370 or the Citizenship Amendment Act, it was necessary in the interest of the country. Despite pressure, we stand by our decision and will remain so,' he said.

    Modi was addressing a public meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency.

    Earlier this month, Modi while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha had called the CAA protests "a road to anarchy" and that "protest marches, violence, and arson" against a law duly passed and notified by Parliament will "create a problem for the country".

    Modi offers prayers at Jangamwadi Math in Varanasi

    PM Modi unveiled a 63-feet tall statue of RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya in Varanasi later today. Over 200 artisans have worked for almost a year in order to complete the structure. PM Modi will unveil the statue during the inauguration of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre.

    He also flagged off the Maha Kaal Express, which will connect the three pilgrim centres Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar.

    During the visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, PM Modi will also inaugurate a 430-bed super speciality government hospital and a psychiatry hospital at Banaras Hindu University.

