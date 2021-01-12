We request restaurants not to sell roasted chicken amid bird flu: NDMC

Explained: What is culling and how India is taking care of bird flu?

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 12: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Mayor Jai Prakash has said that ward public health inspectors will visit restaurants and request them not to sell roasted chicken amid bird flu scare.

"We will form monitoring committees in all six zones in North Delhi and also set up monitoring committees in livestock markets," he said at a meeting with senior officers of NDMC.

Mayor further said that "We are going to instruct ward public health inspectors to visit restaurants selling roasted chicken and request them not to sell it until the problem of bird flu is over in Delhi."

As the bird flu cases were detected across ten states in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said poultry farms, zoos, water bodies will have to be constantly monitored to contain the disease.

Prime Minister Modi also asked all states to remain on alert to control the spread of the disease.

"Poultry farms, zoos, water bodies have to be constantly monitored to control the spread of bird flu," said Prime Minister Modi today while interacting with the chief ministers of all the states ahead of the first phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Bird flu has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra.