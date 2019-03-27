'We’re against weaponisation of outer Space', says MEA on Mission Shakti

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 27: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India has no intention of entering into an arms race in outer space.

"We have always maintained that space must be used only for peaceful purposes. We are against the weaponisation of Outer Space and support international efforts to reinforce the safety and security of space based assets," the MEA said.

Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi announced that Indian scientists have successfully demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, a war of words has erupted between the BJP and the Opposition.

The test makes India the fourth country in the world after the US, Russia and China to acquire the strategic capability to shoot down enemy satellites.

After India entered the elite space club of four countries that have anti-satellite missiles with a test launched today, its neighbours Pakistan and China reacted differently to India's 'Mission Shakti'.

While China expressed hope that all countries will uphold peace and tranquillity in the outer space, Pakistan said that countries should use space technologies only for socio-economic development.

Pakistan called on the international community to condemn the act and strengthen international laws regarding the militarization of space.