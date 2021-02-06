YouTube
    We plan to stay at Delhi borders at least till Oct 2: Rakesh Tikait

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has warned that the protests at Delhi borders would continue till at least October 2 if the farm laws are not repealed.

    Rakesh Tikait

    "Kisan Kranti movement started last year on the same date. If the government does not listen to us, we will celebrate Gandhi Jayanti here," Tikait said during an interview to Indian Express, adding that the movement has gained momentum now.

    Meanwhile, farmers across the country are set to observe 'chakka jam' from 12 noon to 3pm today.

    Tikait said that they have evidence that few people would attempt to spread violence at certain place. "So we have decided to not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

    There will be no road block programme inside Delhi since all the protest sites are already in a chakka jam mode," he further said, adding that farmers have been "kept on standby as they can be called to the national capital any time".

    Over 50,000 police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed in and around Delhi-NCR.

    Several companies of ITBP, CRPF and RAF will be out for maintaining law and order.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 10:59 [IST]
    X