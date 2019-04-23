  • search
    We need a Prime Minister, not a Chowkidaar: Hardik Patel

    Ahmedabad, Apr 23: Patidar quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel and Congress leader Hardik Patel today cast his votes in Gujarat, where polling is underway for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

    "For a chowkidaar, I would go to Nepal. I need a Prime Minister in this country who would strengthen the country. I want a prime minister not a chowkidaar," said Congress leader Hardik Patel after casting his vote in Gujarat.

    The Congress and BJP are facing off in Gujarat, where the Congress' confidence was bolstered after a significant win in the 2017 Assembly polls.

    Scuffle breaks out at Hardik Patel's public meeting in Gujarat

    In Gujarat, over four crore voters will decide the fate of 371 candidates in fray for 26 Lok Sabha constituencies and 45 candidates for bypolls in four Assembly seats.

    Besides Gandhinagar, polling is being held in Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari and Valsad.

    BJP chief Amit Shah, who replaced L K Advani as the party nominee from Gandhinagar, and 370 other candidates are in the fray in the 26 Lok Sabha seats all of which were won by the saffron party in the last election.

