    We must all plan for new reality, follow 'Jan se lekar jag tak' principle: PM Modi

    New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for a balanced strategy to tackle the COVID-19 crisis and also mentioned efforts needed to address 'jan se jag tak' - from people to world, adding that the world will change after the coronavirus crisis, as it did after the two World Wars.

    PM Modi said that after Covid-19 the way of life will become 'Jan se jag tak' of 'from an individual to whole of humanity'. "As the world changed after World War I and II, things will change post-Covid-19 too."

    The prime minister conveyed to the chief ministers that a "balanced strategy will have to be adopted for the road ahead, and what path and the direction the country" should adopt could be determined on the basis of the suggestions by the states.

    The "problems" have increased wherever the social distancing norms were not followed or there has been laxity in implementation of the lockdown guidelines, Modi told the chief ministers.

    It was essential to make best efforts to ensure that people stay where they were during the lockdown, the prime minister said. However, in times like these people wish to go home and therefore, a change in decision had to be made, he added.

    The 54-day nationwide lockdown since March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus is scheduled to end on May 17.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 1:41 [IST]
