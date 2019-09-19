  • search
Trending ISRO E-Cigarettes
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    We meet criteria to reclaim US trade concessions: India tells US

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 19: India on Thursday said that it meets the criteria for the Generalised System of Preferences that the United States eliminated in June, and urged it should take a call on reinstating the trade concessions.

    Donald Trump and Narendra Modi
    Donald Trump and Narendra Modi

    The statement comes a day after 44 influential US lawmakers called upon the Donald Trump administration to reinstate India as a beneficiary of the scheme of duty-free import for developing nations.

    "Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) is a unilateral decision, given by countries to other countries based on certain criteria. We are a developing country, we meet those criteria. I do not recall our ever stating that we are not interested in GSP," Foreign Secy Vijay Gokhale said.

    "The US unilaterally withdrew that concession from us, we believe that GSP is something which is important for our industry but ultimately it is a matter for the US to take a call on," he added.

    India-US ties: Beyond 'Howdy Modi', USD 6 billion worth defence deals on the table

    In March, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced that the US will terminate India's designation as beneficiary developing country under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme

    India imposed retaliatory tariffs on 28 US products including almonds and apples from June 5, after the Trump administration revoked its preferential trade privileges

    Trade tensions between India and the US have been rising with US President Donald Trump complaining that tariffs imposed by New Delhi on American products were "no longer acceptable"

    New Delhi has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Generalised System of Preferences scheme that allowed zero tariff entry to some imports from 120 countries.

    The GSP is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme and meant to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for products from the beneficiary countries.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india united states

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue