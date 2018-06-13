We maintained sanctity of ceasefire but Pakistan violated:BSF

After the wreath laying ceremony of four martyred personnel, the Border Security Force (BSF) stated that security forces have always maintained the sanctity of ceasefire but Pakistan has violated it.

Kamal Nath Choubey, ADG, BSF, Jammu Frontier, said, "We are always prepared, ceasefire or no ceasefire there is no let up in border surveillance. Every instrument required to protect the territorial integrity of the border is maintained."

"Ceasefire is always a bilateral decision, we have always maintained the sanctity of ceasefire but Pakistan has violated it," said Kamal Nath Choubey.

Jitendra Singh AC, SI Rajneesh Kumar, ASI Ramniwa and Constable Hansraj Raj Gurjar attained martyrdom while retaliating unprovoked firing across Jammu International Border by Pakistan on Wednesday.

DG #BSF and all Ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of the #Bordermen & offer condolences to the families of bravehearts.



Sh Jitendra Singh AC, SI Rajneesh Kumar, ASI Ramniwas, Constable Hansraj Raj Gurjar attained martyredom retaliating unprovoked Pak firing across Jammu IB pic.twitter.com/FXrXWXzMSR — BSF (@BSF_India) June 13, 2018

It may be recalled that both India and Pakistan had agreed to implement the 2003 ceasefire agreement. Pakistan has resorted to unprovoked firing from across the border several times after that.

