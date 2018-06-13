English

We maintained sanctity of ceasefire but Pakistan violated:BSF

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    After the wreath laying ceremony of four martyred personnel, the Border Security Force (BSF) stated that security forces have always maintained the sanctity of ceasefire but Pakistan has violated it.

    We maintained sanctity of ceasefire but Pakistan violated:BSF
    Kamal Nath Choubey, ADG, BSF, Jammu Frontier. Courtesy: ANI news

    Kamal Nath Choubey, ADG, BSF, Jammu Frontier, said, "We are always prepared, ceasefire or no ceasefire there is no let up in border surveillance. Every instrument required to protect the territorial integrity of the border is maintained."

    "Ceasefire is always a bilateral decision, we have always maintained the sanctity of ceasefire but Pakistan has violated it," said Kamal Nath Choubey.

    Jitendra Singh AC, SI Rajneesh Kumar, ASI Ramniwa and Constable Hansraj Raj Gurjar attained martyrdom while retaliating unprovoked firing across Jammu International Border by Pakistan on Wednesday.

    It may be recalled that both India and Pakistan had agreed to implement the 2003 ceasefire agreement. Pakistan has resorted to unprovoked firing from across the border several times after that.

    Read more about:

    border security force jammu and kashmir pakistan

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 13:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue