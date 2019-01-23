We made tea and food, cleaned utensils at RSS office: PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he would go "somewhere in a jungle - a place with only clean water and no people" for five days during Diwali every year.

In an interview with the popular Facebook page The Humans of Bombay, the Prime Minister has talked about his childhood, inclination towards the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and his two-year-long trip to the Himalayas when he was 17 years old.

Taking the mantle of politics away from Narendra Modi, Humans of Bombay took to their Instagram account to post a smiling picture of the Indian PM with the 3rd part of #TheModiStory.

"After coming back from the Himalayas, I knew that I wanted my life to be one that is lived in the service of others. Within a short span of returning, I left for Ahmedabad. It was my first brush with living in a big city - the pace of life was very different. I began my time there by occasionally helping my uncle at his canteen," the post read.

"Eventually, I became a full-time Pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. There, I got the opportunity to interact with people from different walks of life and do a wide range of work. We all took turns to clean the RSS office, prepare tea and food for colleagues and clean utensils," he said.

"Not many people know this, but I would go away for the five days of Diwali. Somewhere in a jungle - a place with only clean water and no people. I would pack enough food to last for those five days. There would be no radios or newspapers, and during that time, there was no TV or internet anyway," he said.

"I would reflect - and the strength that this alone time gave me still helps me to handle life and its various experiences. People often asked me, 'Who are you going to meet?' And I would say -- I am going to meet myself," he remembered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a word of advice for his "young friends" too. "...in the midst of your fast paced life and busy schedules, take some time off...think and introspect. It will change your perception - you will understand your inner self better," he said.