  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'We'll pick up Masood Azhar if you can't’: Amarinder Singh to Imran Khan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 19: In a strong response to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over Pulwama attack, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the mastermind of the attack, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, was in Pakistan, and if the country was unable to nab the terrorist, "we will do it for you".

    "Dear Imran Khan, you have Jaish chief Masood Azhar sitting in Bahawalpur and masterminding the attacks with ISI help. Go pick him up from there. If you can't let us know, we'll do it for you. BTW what has been done about the proofs of Mumbai's 26/11 attack. Time to walk the talk," Singh tweeted.

    Well pick up Masood Azhar if you cant’: Amarinder Singh to Imran Khan
    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

    Singh was responding to the comment of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that he would act if India gave evidence of his country's involvement in Pulwama terror attack.

    Also Read | 'Will retaliate if India attacks, further demands for evidence against Pak': Imran Khan on Pulwama

    Jaish-e-Mohammad, the terror group had claimed responsibility of Pulwama attack in which suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar targeted a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on February 14. The attack killed 40 soldiers and injured others.

    India has built pressure on Pakistan by scrapping the 'Most Favoured Nation' status and increasing import duty on Pakistani goods.

    Imran backed his country despite Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack.

    "I did not speak before on the (Pulwama) attack because the crown prince of Saudi Arabia was here. I am now responding. We were busy planning this really important visit and won't want to sabotage it by helping such an attack take place. Even if this visit was not happening, we have nothing to gain from such an attack," Imran said.

    "I also want to ask the Indian government that if you want to blame Pakistan for anything that happens in Kashmir, you are only making Pakistan the whipping boy. If you (Indian government) think you will attack us,we will not think of retaliating. We will retaliate," he said.

    Read more about:

    pulwama terror attack amarinder singh imran khan

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 17:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue