    We'll hit back, security and safety of people is my priority: PM Modi

    Ahmadabad, Mar 04: In a stern warning to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will not tolerate anymore terror attacks and hit back.

    Speaking after inaugurating a new civil, cancer and eye hospitals in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said, " Now we will hit them. The country has been victim of of terrorism for 40 years."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing public rally in Ahmedabad. Courtesy: @BJP4India

    In a veiled attack Congress, PM Modi, said, "Owing to vote bank politics people were scared to take action. I do not care about power. My country, security of my people is my priority."

    Also Read | Use common sense: PM Modi slams Opposition over Rafale attack

    "The misfortune of the country is that some leaders' statements are made headlines in Pakistan's newspapers, " said PM Modi while talking about political statement issued by opposition leaders after the IAF strike across the LoC.

    PM Modi distributed gold cards to rural and urban residents of Gujarat under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He also unveiled the plaque of cancer and eye hospitals in the state.

