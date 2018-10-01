We live in times when what we eat is not personal: Justice Gogoi

New Delhi, Oct 1: Chief Justice of India-Designate, Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Monday said it is the Constitution that unites the people of the country.

"Whenever we are in doubt it is Constitutional morality which should guide us," he said.

"We live in times when what we should eat, wear have stopped being little things of our personal lives," Justice Gogoi said while addressing the farewell function for the CJI.

Justice Gogoi, who will be sworn-in as the CJI on Wednesday, said Justice Misra was a remarkable judge. He said that "if we fail in endeavour to hold true to our Constitutional ideals, we will continue to kill, hate each other", and added that the judges in the Supreme Court are all committed and they will remain committed.

CJI Misra held the court, along with his successor Ranjan Gogoi, for the last time on Monday. He presided over benches that delivered a series of key verdicts like the one on Aadhaar and homosexuality during the last 10 days.

Justice Misra was appointed additional judge of the Orissa High Court on January 17, 1996, before his transfer to the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He became a permanent judge on December 19, 1997.

He assumed charge of the office of chief justice of Patna High Court on December 23, 2009 and became chief justice of the Delhi High Court on May 24, 2010.

He was elevated as a judge of the apex court on October 10, 2011 and became the Chief Justice on August 28, 2017.

Justice Gogoi will take over the baton from Justice Misra on October 3.