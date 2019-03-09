  • search
    'We kept quiet, but Pakistan began crying 'Modi ne Maara' at 5 am: Modi on Balakot airstrike

    New Delhi, Mar 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was Pakistan which "cried" after the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a strike at terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed deep across the Line of Control. He said Pakistan had done its preparation after Pulwama attack expecting a post-Uri style surgical strike, but "we went by air".

    We kept quiet, but Pakistan began crying at 5am’: PM Modi on Balakot strike

    "Pakistan was expecting an Uri-style surgical strike. But we went by air," Modi said while addressing a rally in Noida. "Pakistan thought that India will do something similar to surgical strikes again. They tightened the border, installed soldiers and tank. But we flew over them and attacked them at 3.30 in the night. Pakistan's sleep broke and they began crying 'Modi ne maara'," the Prime Minister said.

    PM Modi targeted the opposition leaders once again or questioning the air strikes. The JeM had taken responsibility for the February 14 suicide attack on CRPF in Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 jawans were killed.

    "Pakistan has admitted that the air strikes happened there. The IAF has stated that they carried out a strike at terror camp. But some people still have doubts and raise questions. They are just helping Pakistan," he said.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
