    We kept fast for 15 days, ate 'mann soru' for success of Rajinikanth's upcoming movie 'Darbar'

    Madurai, Jan 08: Dozens of fans of actor Rajinikanth ate 'Man Soru' and also offered special prayers at a temple for the smooth release of his upcoming film 'Darbar'. Darbar, in which the 69-year-old actor plays a police officer based in Mumbai, has Nayanthara and Hindi cinema actor Sunil Shetty playing important roles.

    Fans of Rajinikanth offer special prayers at a temple for success of his upcoming movie 'Darbar'.

    A fan says,"We kept fast for 15 days and performed 'Man Soru' (Eating food on floor without plate). This will definitely result in grand success of movie."

    According to several media reports, Rajinikanth starrer Darbar is already in prestigious Rs 200 cr club even before its release! This Rs 200 cr figure includes worldwide theatricals as well as non-theatrical rights of Darbar.

    Darbar is releasing on 9th Jan, 2020. Rajinikanth plays the role of commissioner of Mumbai in Darbar.

    Darbar is an action thriller written and directed by Ghajini maker AR Murugadoss. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Prateik Babbar, Jatin Sarna, Dalip Tahil, and Sunil Shetty in important roles.

    Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 17:47 [IST]
