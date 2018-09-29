  • search

We heard about Abhilash Tomy, but we about this teenager who also got lost at sea?

By
    New Delhi, Sept 29: An Indian solo yatchtsman was recently rescued by a French vessel after he was left stranded at a desolate place in the Indian Ocean, 3,200 kilometres off the coast of Western Australia after his boat was badly damaged in a storm.

    Braveheart Abhilash Tomy, however, is not the only one to face such an ocean ordeal in recent times. In Indonesia, a teenager was also rescued after he survived 49 days at sea in a floating fish trap which has no engine or support paddles. As per a BBC report, 18-year-old Aldi Novel Adilang was located 125 kilometres off the Indonesian coast in the middle of July when heavy winds cut off the hut's anchorage and he started floating to go far and far away and reached near Guam where he was eventually rescued by a vessel from Panama. He was then at a distance of 1,200 miles from original location, an NBC report said.

    Adilang's survival story could be an inspiration for any of us for he had no equipment to support him during his days of ordeal though he survived all odds. His miraculous adventure saw him burning wood from the raft to cook fish and drank saline sea water to quench his thirst.

    Also Read | Injured Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy rescued, shifted to the French Fishing Vessel Osiris

    Employed since 16 as a lamplighter, Adilang told NBC: "I was on the raft for one month and 18 days. My food ran out after the first week. I had to soak my clothes in the sea, then I squeezed and drank the water." He had also given up hope of meeting his family again which though was happy with his return, but was aghast with his employer.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 15:37 [IST]
