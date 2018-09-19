  • search

'We have proof of hawala network that helped in transfer of money from Karnataka to AICC': BJP

    New Delhi, Sep 19: Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday accused Congress of running a "Black money-Hawala" racket.

    Lashing out at opposition, BJP leader Sambit Patra said,''We have proof of a Hawala network that help the transfer of money from Karnataka to AICC. We also have statements of DK Shivkumar's driver who told I-T Dept about how money weighed in kilos were sent to AICC.''

    He also claimed that BJP has statements of DK Shivkumar's driver who told I-T Dept about how money weighed in kilos were sent to AICC.

    ''There are people within the KPCC, who have confessed to I-T Dept about the modus operandi of Congress for transfer of money by DK Shivakumar,'' he said.

    A money laundering case was filed against Karnataka minister of irrigation and medical education after Rs 8 crore were seized from a Delhi apartment.

    As per the complaint filed against the minister, his aides used to keep Shivakumar's black money in a Delhi apartment. This comes after Enforcement Directorate seized over Rs 8 crore from a house in the national capital.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 14:11 [IST]
