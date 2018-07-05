Malaysia reviewing extradition request for Zakir Naik: MEA

New Delhi, July 5: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)on Thursday said they had made a formal request for the extradition of, reported news agency ANI.

"We had made a formal request for the extradition of Zakir Naik, who is an Indian National living in Malaysia, as per the extradition treaty we have with Malaysian side. At this stage, our request is under the active consideration of Malaysian side," he said.

The MEA statement comes a day after reports suggested that Malaysia is set to extradite Naik to India.

Reports had quoted a Malaysian government source as saying that Naik would take a flight to India today.

The controversial preacher is currently lodged at Putrajaya, with a permanent residency awarded by the previous administration. India has been seeking his extradition in a host of cases.

The National Investigation Agency filed a chargesheet against Naik and others in several cases which included delivering hate speeches. A bomber in Bangladesh had posted a message on his social media page in which he stated that it was Naik's speeches that had inspired him.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day