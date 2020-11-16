We have in our neighbourhood an egregious example of state sponsored terrorism: Jaishankar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 16: We have in our immediate neighbourhood a particularly egregious example of state sponsored cross border terrorism, Minister of External Affairs said.

He said that as regard to terrorism, the era of not my problem came to an end after 9/11.

However it is yet to produce a wholehearted international collaborative effort, Jaishankar also said.

The world is becoming aware of the global nature of international terrorism. Our relentless efforts kept it in the spotlight, bringing out related aspects like terror finance, radicalisation and cyber recruitment.

Our goal is a comprehensive convention and we will not rest until that happens, the External Affairs Minister also said.

On Saturday, at the 15th East Asia Summit (EAS), S Jaishankar also talked about the Indo-Pacific and noted the growing interest in the region as an integrated and organic maritime space with 10-nation ASEAN at its centre.

The external affairs minister, referring to recent announcement of policies by several countries for the Indo-Pacific region, said that harmonising various perspectives would never be a challenge if there is commitment to international cooperation.

The summit, held in the virtual format, was chaired by Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc in his capacity as chair of the ASEAN and all the EAS member nations attended it. India is generally represented at the summit by the prime minister.

In his address, S Jaishankar also underlined the need for greater international cooperation in the post-COVID world to tackle the challenges cutting across national boundaries such as terrorism, climate change and pandemics, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The East Asia Summit is a premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region dealing with issues relating to security and defence. Since its inception in 2005, it has been playing a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, United States and Russia.

The MEA said that S Jaishankar re-affirmed the importance of the EAS as the leaders-led forum to exchange views on strategic issues and spoke of the "importance of adhering to international law, respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty, and promoting a rules-based global order".

His comments on the need for respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty came in the midst of the bitter border row between India and China in eastern Ladakh and Beijing's increasing expansionist behaviour in South China Sea and Indo-Pacific.