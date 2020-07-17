Modi's speech at High-Level Segment of UN ECOSOC: Key points

New Delhi, July 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the United Nation at the high-level segment of its Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), his first since India was elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful Security Council in June.

The theme of this year's high-level segment is 'Multilateralism after Covid19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary'.

Delivering the keynote address at the High-Level Segment of the ECOSO, Modi said,"India is home to one-sixth of humanity. We are mindful of our weight and responsibility. We know that if India succeeds in achieving its development objectives, it will go a long way in achievement of global goals.''

This was the first time the Prime Minister will address the broader UN membership after India overwhelmingly won the Security Council election on June 17 for a two-year term.

Before this, PM Modi had delivered the keynote address virtually on ECOSOC's 70th anniversary in January 2016.

Here are the Highlights:

Today, the UN brings together 193 member nations. Along with its membership, the expectations from the nation have also grown

India was among the 50 founding members of the United Nations, today the UN brings together 193 countries, expectations have grown and multilateralism is facing challenges

From the very beginning, India has actively supported the UN's development work and the ECOSOC. The first president of ECOSOC was an Indian. India also contributed to shaping the ECOSOC agenda

Multilateralism is facing many challenges today. India has contributed to ECOSOC agenda, and we are again playing a salient role

India will play its role in full support of the UN agenda

We have always prided ourselves as first responder in our region as a friend in need, be it earthquakes or any natural or man made crisis, India has responded with speed and solidarity

Ayushman Bharat is the world's largest health programme. Our grassroot health system is helping India with one of the best recovery rates in the world in tackling COVID19

Our motto is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas' - meaning 'Together, for everyone's growth, with everyone's trust'. This resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind

We are also on track to remove TB by 2025. Other developing countries can learn from the scale and success of India's development programmes. And from the technologies and innovations we have deployed

Today, through our domestic efforts, we are again playing a salient role in achieving Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. We are also supporting other developing countries in meeting their Sustainable Development Goals.- 'Making great progress through our inclusive policies'

Our 'Housing for All' programme will ensure that every Indian will have a safe and secure roof over their head by 2022, when India completes 75 years as an independent nation

COVID19 pandemic has severely tested the resilience of all nations. In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people's movement, by combining the efforts of Government and civil society

With our deep commitment to maintaining global harmony, to improving socio-economic equity, and to preserving nature's balance, India will play its role in full support of the UN agenda

Only reformed multilateralism with reformed UN at its center can meet aspirations of humanity

The UN Charter established ECOSOC in 1945 as one of the six main organs of the wold body. It is mandated to offer direction to and undertake the coordination of the economic, social, and cultural activities of the UN with responsibility for advancing international economic and social cooperation and development.

ECOSOC's inaugural presidency in 1946 was held by Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar of India.