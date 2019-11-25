We have 162 MLAs, this is not Goa: Sharad Pawar at ‘show of strength'

Mumbai, Nov 25: The political drama is on a never ending path in Maharashtra. On Monday three political parties Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine and they showed their strength with their 162 MLAs at a Mumbai based Five start hotel. This strength show was a challenge to the second time sworn in Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis of BJP. This development comes a day before the Supreme Court rules on floor test for Maharashtra government.

On Monday, nearly 162 MLAs of all three parties- Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress gathered at a Mumbai Hotel to show their strength. All the MLAs here took an oath to stay united and not to fall prey to any inducements by BJP.

According to PTI report, the NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde said that 162 MLAs of the three parties were present at the event, held at a luxury hotel here on Monday evening.

Addressing the joint meeting of the MLAs of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress at the Mumbai five-star hotel, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, that there will be no problem in proving their majority. On the day of floor test, he will prove that they have more than 162 MLAs. He also challenged BJP saying that Maharashtra is not Goa.

As per PTI, the NCP chief said BJP has tried unconstitutional ways to gain power in Goa and some other states. He said that a misinformation has been spread about Ajit Pawar that he would issue a whip to all NCP MLAs to vote for the BJP in floor test. And those who will not vote their membership for the house will become null.

'Grand show at Grand Hyatt' becomes cynosure of Maharashtra politics

Sharad Pawar assured all the MLA's of NCP that he takes all the responsibility that none of the MLAs membership will go null and void.