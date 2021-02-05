We get rattled by Rihanna, Greta but not 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Ahead of Chakka Jam, farmer unions say they will not enter Delhi

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Feb 05: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the attack on the international celebrities who tweeted in support of farmers.

In a series of tweets, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said no questions were asked when some "nationalists" pleaded 'Abki Baar, Trump sarkar' in the United States or when India protested during the 'Black Lives Matter' protests in the country.

"When singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg sought to express solidarity with the Indian farmers, why are we getting so much rattled?" he asked.

"When we protested in chorus against the brutality on #GeorgeFloyd, nobody has questioned!!!"

"We are living in a global village. Why should we be afraid of any criticism whatsoever, just have an introspection. You have all been grown up by the food produced by our #foodgivers. Better you should have expressed solidarity with those #IndianFarmers also," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

International pop star Rihanna teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and others extended their support to farmers protesting on the borders of India's capital against the three agriculture laws introduced by the Central government last year.

On Wednesday, the MEA issued a statement to counter the tweets by international celebrities including singer Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and others saying that the laws were passed after a full debate and discussion.

"The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming," the MEA said.