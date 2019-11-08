  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Demonetisation Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    We forged alliance with wrong people,won't speak to Fadnavis till he speaks truth: Uddhav

    By Vishal S
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 08: Amid stalemate over the government formation in Maharashtra and tussle over sharing of the CM's post between the two saffron allies, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that Devendra Fadnavis is not telling the truth about 50-50 agreement.

    Sena chief said that by denying that '50-50' sharing was not agreed upon between the two parties, Fadnavis is calling the 'son of Balasaheb Thackeray a liar'.

    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

    "If coming to power was our only goal, we wouldn't have done what we did in 2014. Fadnavis is my friend but I don't know what's wrong. I don't understand why they can't fulfil that promise," Thackeray.

    Sena chief said that a Chief Minister of Maharashtra telling people that 'son of Balasaheb Thackeray' lied is not 'acceptable.'

    "When Fadnavis said this on camera, I decided not to hold any dialogue. We don't consider BJP our enemy but now they are going back on the word. We considered you as brothers and this is how you treated us?," said Uddhav Thackeray.

    Fifteen days since the Maharashtra Assembly results were declared, there seems to be no headway between the BJP and Shiv Sena on staking claim to form a new state government.

    With the tenure for the present state government set to expire on Saturday, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the BJP should approach the Shiv Sena only if it agrees to share the chief minister's post with the junior saffron ally in Maharashtra.

    "Uddhav Thackeray: We had never closed the doors for discussion, they(BJP) lied to us so we did not talk to them. We have not yet held talks with the NCP," Thackeray said.

    More SHIV SENA News

    Read more about:

    shiv sena uddhav thackeray maharshtra maharashtra assembly elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue