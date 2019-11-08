We forged alliance with wrong people,won't speak to Fadnavis till he speaks truth: Uddhav

Mumbai, Nov 08: Amid stalemate over the government formation in Maharashtra and tussle over sharing of the CM's post between the two saffron allies, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that Devendra Fadnavis is not telling the truth about 50-50 agreement.

Sena chief said that by denying that '50-50' sharing was not agreed upon between the two parties, Fadnavis is calling the 'son of Balasaheb Thackeray a liar'.

"If coming to power was our only goal, we wouldn't have done what we did in 2014. Fadnavis is my friend but I don't know what's wrong. I don't understand why they can't fulfil that promise," Thackeray.

Sena chief said that a Chief Minister of Maharashtra telling people that 'son of Balasaheb Thackeray' lied is not 'acceptable.'

"When Fadnavis said this on camera, I decided not to hold any dialogue. We don't consider BJP our enemy but now they are going back on the word. We considered you as brothers and this is how you treated us?," said Uddhav Thackeray.

Fifteen days since the Maharashtra Assembly results were declared, there seems to be no headway between the BJP and Shiv Sena on staking claim to form a new state government.

With the tenure for the present state government set to expire on Saturday, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the BJP should approach the Shiv Sena only if it agrees to share the chief minister's post with the junior saffron ally in Maharashtra.

"Uddhav Thackeray: We had never closed the doors for discussion, they(BJP) lied to us so we did not talk to them. We have not yet held talks with the NCP," Thackeray said.