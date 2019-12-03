  • search
    We ensured peaceful settlement of Ayodhya that Congress kept hanging: PM Modi

    By PTI
    Khunti, Dec 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress in a rally in Khunti, Jharkhand of delaying resolution of the vexed Kashmir problem and the Ayodhya dispute.

    Addressing an election rally in Khunti on the second leg of his campaign for the assembly polls, Modi said People of Jharkhand have faith that BJP alone can ensure the state's development.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "We ensured peaceful settlement of the Ayodhya dispute after the Congress kept it hanging fire for decades. Article 370 is gone from Jammu and Kashmir and an Adivasi Lt Governor has been entrusted with the task of taking the newly created union territories forward on the path of development," he said.

    Modi wanted us to work together, I rejected his offer: Sharad Pawar

    Besides this, PM also launched a blistering attack on the opposition JMM-Congress alliance alleging it followed the politics of "deception" while the BJP believed in service of people.

    Reaching out to the vast tribal electorate, the prime minister said,"Lord Ram left Ayodhya as a prince but returned as 'Maryada Purushottam' 14 years later as he spent time with Adivasis in forests."

    He also lauded the Raghubar Das government for "breaking the back" of naxalism in the state.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
