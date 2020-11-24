Religious conversion for the sake of marriage: The dire need for a law against it

We do not see Priyanka and Ansari as Hindu-Muslim: HC

Lucknow, Nov 24: The Allahabad High Court has held that interference in a personal relationship would constitute a serious encroachment of into the right to freedom of choice of two individuals.

The observations were made while rejecting the petition filed by the parents of a Hindu girl challenging his marriage to a Muslim man. "We do not see Priyanka Kharwar and Salamat Ansari as Hindu and Muslim, rather as two grown-up individuals who out of their own free will and choice are living together peacefully and happily over a year. The Courts and the Constitutional Courts in particular are enjoined to uphold the life and liberty of an individual guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the court held.

Ansari a resident of east UP's Khushinagar and Priyanka married against her parents's wishes in August last year. Priyanka converted to Islam and changed her name to Alia.

Her parents then filed a complaint with the police and accused Ansari of kidnap and abduction to compel a marriage. On November 11, the court gave a ruling on Ansari's petition in which he sought quashing of the FIR against him.

The right to live with a person of his-her choice irrespective of religion professed by them, is intrinsic to right to life and personal liberty," the court held while rejecting the petitions of the parents.