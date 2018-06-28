We do not kill common people says Lashkar

With the probe into the murder of senior journalist, Shujaat Bukhari clearly indicating a Lashkar-e-Tayiba link, the outfit has said that it is not into killing un-armed persons. We do not attack common people, the outfit said.

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba's spokesperson, Mahmood Shah said that it is the Indian Intelligence forces who attack pilgrims so as to malign the freedom fighters. The statement also comes in the wake of the security personnel indicating that there is a threat to the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Shah said that the outfit abides by the principles of Islamic teachings. He also claimed to have the love of the people and said that this is their strength.

On Wednesday, the police in Kashmir said that it had identified the three killers of Bukhari. Although no official statement was made, police sources said that two of the killers were locals and the third was a Pakistani named Naveed Jutt.

